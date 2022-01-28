One person hospitalized after shooting on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to Madison Police, a man is recovering after he was shot multiple times on the city's north side.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, police responded to the area of Troy Drive and Northport Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fryer said the victim and suspect know each other and were arguing before the shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.
Fryer say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.