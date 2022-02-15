Operation Allies Welcome comes to an end at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- The last Afghan evacuees housed at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy as part of Operation Allies Welcome have been resettled into new communities in the U.S.
According to a news release, Fort McCoy is the seventh of eight Operation Allies Welcome sites to fully resettle all Afghan evacuees housed on their base. Senior Response Official for Operation Allies Welcome Robert Fenton Jr. said more than 12,600 Afghan people have been resettled from Fort McCoy alone.
“With the help of our partners across government and non-profit organizations, the 12,600 Afghan evacuees who were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy have now joined their new communities, and we have completed operations at seven of the eight safe haven locations," Fenton Jr. said in the release.
As of February 15, more than 76,000 Afghan people have been brought into the U.S. via Operation Allies Welcome. OAW anticipates bringing in more people moving forward, after what organizers deem a "rigorous, multi-layered screening and vetting process."
"That includes biometric and biographic screenings conducted by intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals from the Departments of Homeland Security, Defense, and State; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the National Counterterrorism Center; and other Intelligence Community partners," officials said in the release.
The remaining 1,200 Afghans who are still completing their resettlement into the U.S. are at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Department of Defense is providing them temporary housing, medical care and other resettlement services.