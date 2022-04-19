Oregon star Yordi Zelinski feels 'blessed' for path to podium

(WKOW) -- Oregon senior Yordi Zelinski opened up the 2022 outdoor track season in record-breaking fashion.
The Panthers' speedster recorded a 1,600-meter run time of 4 minutes, 14.65 seconds at the Badger Challenge meet on April 12. Zelinski's performance broke a 20-year old school record and put him in the top 50 in the nation for fastest 1,600 meter times.
He's overcome challenges even bigger than sprinting for first place.
"I was originally from Ethiopia and I was adopted when I was 11. When I came here, I didn't know any English so the only thing I knew was 'hi' and 'thank you,'" said Zelinski. "Running was not in my mind until my mom -- she was the one who basically made me like run down a field and said I was going to be a runner so that's how it all started."
His adopted mother, Kathleen, proved mother knows best. Additionally, the track star's coaches know the best has yet to come with the outdoor track season just getting underway.
"He's always looking to become better," said Erik Haakenson, Oregon's track and boys' cross country coach. "[He always asks] What's the next plan? What are we doing for racing, Coach?"
"From a team perspective, when we see him being strong, it makes you feel strong and then you pass that on to the rest of your teammates," added Ned Lease, head coach for Oregon track and field.
While Zelinski's skills can leave you speechless, his outlook on life will leave you inspired.
"I've learned that I have to work harder than the other person if I want to reach a goal. There are a lot of people where I was from that didn't get this opportunity and I'm very blessed to have this chance of where I'm at."