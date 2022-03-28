Oshkosh home to some of the most iconic sounds in movie history

OSHKOSH (WKOW) — Famed director George Lucas has a Wisconsin airfield to thank for some of cinema's most well-known sounds.
According to Green Bay's WBAY, Lucas and his crew traveled to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh in 1976 to record sounds for his upcoming science fiction titan, "Star Wars." They captured sounds of EAA's incoming P-51 planes, famously flown by the American Air Force in World War II and the Korean War, using them for the film's numerous different starfighters and spaceships.
Two years later, armed with the sound of EAA's planes and the work of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt, "Star Wars" walked away with the Academy Award for Best Sound in 1978, one of the film's six Oscars.
"If you talk to airplane geeks, they say yes, there's something unique about the sound of a P-51, those Allison or Merlin engines that go by, it just has that special sound and so when you start mixing it in with other sounds, it's kind of unique you're supposed to have spaceships whizzing through space and you've got a 1940 airplane mixed in with all of that, so it's a fascinating story," EAA spokesperson Dick Knapinski told WBAY.
Soon after "Star Wars" came out in 1977, EAA got a model of the Millennium Falcon as a gift from the film's sound team. It's still on display at the EAA Aviation Museum.
"Star Wars" star Harrison Ford is an EAA member and routinely comes to Oshkosh for AirVenture.