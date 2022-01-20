Packers announce standing-room only tickets for upcoming playoff game

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have released a limited amount of standing-room only tickets for Saturday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.
According to a news release from team spokesperson Katie Hermsen, the tickets cost $87 each, plus fees, for standing room on the fourth level of the stands behind the south end zone. Concessions and restrooms are available in the nearby concourse.
Tickets are currently available here, with a limit of four per household.
"With the playoffs now underway, the team needs Packers fans to help amplify the Lambeau Field home-field advantage on Saturday. Ticket holders for the game who can’t use their tickets themselves are urged to share their tickets only with other Packers fans to ensure Lambeau Field is the most supportive environment possible for the Green and Gold," Hermsen said in the release.
A limited number of tickets that have been returned from the visiting teams allotment are also available on Ticketmaster.