Packers come away with 31-28 overtime win in Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field featured an immense amount of drama as the Green Bay Packers prevailed 31-28.
Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson caught three touchdowns with two of them coming in the fourth quarter. The Packers overcame a 14-point deficit to force overtime.
The Packers' defense stopped the Cowboys on fourth down as Dallas turned it over on downs near midfield. They turned around to go 55 yards on six plays and cashed in with a 28-yard walk off field goal from Mason Crosby.
Green Bay will have a quick turnaround to host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 17.