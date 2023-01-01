Packers defense, special teams set early tone in 41-17 win over Vikings

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Needing to win out the rest of the way, the Packers took care of business in dominating fashion over the Minnesota Vikings, xx-xx.
The defense recovered from a nearly-disastrous moment where a blocked punt set the Vikings up on the one-yard line.
After settling for a field goal, Keisean Nixon returned a 105-yard kickoff for a touchdown to give the Packers a 7-3 lead.
Later in the first quarter, safety Darnell Savage brought back a 75-yard interception adding on to the Green Bay lead. The defense picked off Kirk Cousins three times in the Week 17 victory.
Aaron Rodgers finished the day completing 15-of-24 passes, 159 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and a rushing score. Aaron Jones recorded 111 yards on 14 carries.
Green Bay's Week 17 win sets up a winner-take-all with the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 8. Kickoff time is TBD.