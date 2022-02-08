Packers hire Bisaccia as special teams coordinator

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers have hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator.
Bisaccia was most recently the interim head coach of the Raiders. He has 38 years of coaching experience, including 20 seasons in the NFL. Bisaccia has been a special teams coordinator with the Raiders (2018-21), Cowboys (2013-17), Chargers (2011-12) and Buccaneers (2002-2010).
Before jumping in to the NFL coaching ranks in 2002, Bisaccia spent 19 seasons coaching in college. He had stints with Mississippi, Clemson, South Carolina and Wayne State.