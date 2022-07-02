Packers president Mark Murphy confirms retirement plan for 2025

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- In his monthly Q&A column, Murphy Takes 5, Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed he will retire in July 2025.
Team board members are put under emeritus status once they are 70 years old. They are required to retire or resign but may continue to hold their title as an honor.
"The organization's executive committee has started to make plans for the process and timeline to find my successor," Murphy wrote. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships!"
Murphy was named the Packers President/CEO in December 2007 and formally assumed the position in January 2008.