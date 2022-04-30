Packers split final four picks on both sides of the ball in seventh round

(WKOW) -- The Packers capped off the 2022 NFL Draft focusing on both sides of the ball with their four picks in the seventh and final round.
With the 228th overall pick, Green Bay selected safety/inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter. The Georgia Tech defensive hybrid recorded 65 tackles and appeared in 12 games while making nine starts at safety in 2021.
They added to the defensive line with the 234th pick taking Miami's Johnathan Ford. The 6-5, 333-pounder made eight starts in 10 appearances but missed the final two games of the season due to injury. He finished off the season with 14 total tackles.
Penn State's Rasheed Walker was the 249th pick switching the focus to the offensive side of the ball. The former Nittany Lion earned All-Big Ten third team honors by media and an honorable mention from coaches. The redshirt junior made 22 starts at left tackle in 26 total appearances.
Finally, the Packers stuck with Big Ten offense with their 258th pick selecting Nebraska's Samori Toure. The wideout spent most of his collegiate career with the University of Montana where he was one of the top pass-catchers in the FCS. In his one season with the Cornhuskers, he brought in 898 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 19.5 yards per reception.