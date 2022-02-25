Packers stock sale to close Friday at midnight

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — After raising more than $64 million, the Green Bay Packers' sixth-ever stock sale will conclude Friday night at midnight.
According to the team website, the Packers have sold roughly 194,537 shares in all 50 states, as well as several US territories and Canada. The shares sell for $300 apiece, and the money raised from the sales goes toward construction projects at Lambeau Field.
The team only sells stock to individuals or spouses, although you can buy a share as a gift for someone else. If you're interested in buying Packers stock before the sale ends, click here.
The team offers the following information to prospective buyers:
- Stock in the Packers does not constitute an investment in "stock" in the common sense of the term.
- The Packers will have no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock.
- Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits.
- The offering of Packers stock is made only through the offering document.
- The Packers believe offerees and purchasers of Packers stock will not receive the protection of securities laws with respect to the offering or sale of Packers stock.
- The Packers bylaws and NFL rules severely restrict transfers of Packers stock.