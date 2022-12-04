Packers use big fourth quarter in 28-19 win over Bears

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers keep their slim playoff hopes alive following a 28-19 win over their bitter rival, Chicago Bears. The Packers outscored Chicago 18-3 in the second half, scoring all 18 points in the fourth quarter.
The Packers cut into the Chicago lead with an early fourth quarter rushing touchdown from AJ Dillon to make it 19-17.
Mason Crosby's 32-yard field goal gave the Packers the 20-19 lead.
Following a Jaire Alexander interception, Christian Watson's 46-yard rushing score and two-point conversion turned the game upside down in favor of Green Bay.
The Packers move to 5-8 overall on the season. They'll head into their long-awaited by week.