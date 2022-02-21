Parisi: Quadren Wilson investigation 'has not been a transparent process'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released a statement Monday afternoon, saying the investigation surrounding the shooting of Quadren Wilson has not been sufficiently transparent.
Wilson was shot by two state Department of Criminal Investigation agents during an arrest February 3 relating to prior drug charges. 21 officers from multiple departments were present for the arrest, and the public was not told what charges he was arrested on until 15 days after the shooting. Law enforcement has confirmed that Wilson was unarmed.
“This has not been a transparent process. Many questions about this case remain unanswered, such as what happened and why—why such a massive law enforcement presence and such an apparently violent arrest. And, if there was no weapon, what prompted law enforcement officers to shoot so many times?" Parisi said in the statement.
Wilson's family claims he was shot five times in the back. Medical records confirmed five gunshot wounds.
Parisi pointed to the Dane County Sheriff's Office identifying the agents who fired their weapons at 5 p.m. on a Friday as part of this lack of transparency, saying the timing of the release did not give the public or media time to ask questions or get answers.
“We all know what’s at stake here and how important it is that law enforcement leadership be transparent and upfront with the community. The absence of transparency leaves us only with conjecture, and that’s not good for anyone," Parisi said.
He called for the DCSO, which is leading the investigation, to "provide regular, in-person updates, answer questions and serve as a clearinghouse for information about this case."