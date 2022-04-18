Part of South River Road in Janesville to close Tuesday for sewer installation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The City of Janesville is closing South River Road between King Street and Joliet Street to install a new sewer system.
According to a news release from the City of Janesville, the roadway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be diverted to King Street, Garden Drive and Joliet Street, although the contractors in charge of the project will keep local access to South River Road open.
This closure will affect three bus stops for the Janesville Transit System (JTS), and the city has arranged the following temporary relocations:
- Stop 296 (Cedar Crest Outbound) will move to the northwest corner of River Road and Joliet Street.
- Stop 264 (Cedar Crest Inbound) will move to the northeast corner of River Road and Joliet Street.
- Stop 277 will move to the northeast corner of River Road and King Street.
These relocations are expected to last one day. For any further questions about the changes to bus routes, contact JTS at 608-755-3150.