Pet of the Week: Meet Cory

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is a 4-month-old Domestic Shorthair named Cory. He is from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
The HSSW describes him as curious, adventuresome and very loving, and he's sure to keep you on your toes!
The humane society says, "there is nothing like the cuteness of a kitten, and with their itty-bitty size and hilariously playful personalities, they make the perfect pet. Each of our kittens has a unique personality; a personality which will influence what type of adult cat it will grow into."
