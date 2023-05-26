Pet of the Week: Meet Naomi

(WKOW) — Meet Naomi. This 27 News Pet of the Week is a 6-year-old American pit bull terrier mix who's currently at the Jefferson County Humane Society.
The humane society said this beautiful girl was abandoned in 2017 when she was about 4 months old. She was treated for parvovirus and later adopted, but she's recently returned to the shelter.
Naomi is described as a sweet dog who thinks she can fit in anyone's lap, loves people and enjoys stuffed toys and food. But, she cannot live with other dogs. This also means whoever adopts her should avoid taking her to dog parks or other areas where dogs are likely to be.
If this description isn't enough to make you love Naomi, the humane society has six fun facts about her.
- She is very affectionate with people
- She is potty trained
- She knows the commands for sit, down, and paw
- She has nice leash manners
- She comes when she's called
- She love to go for car rides.
The humane society calls Naomi's first six years of life "action packed" and are hopeful she can find a true forever home.