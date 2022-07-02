Pickleball consistently rises in popularity across the Madison area

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Capital Area Pickleball Association, which was created in 2016, aims to help educate and grow the sport across Madison area. They began with roughly 180 members to start and now have 800 local players.
CAPA president Rico Goedjen says those numbers keep increasing.
"When we first started our association, there were two sites to play outdoor pickleball. Now, Waunakee, Middleton, Cross Plains, [and more locations have courts]," Goedjen said.
The association president noticed how a sport that began as an appeal for those ages 55 and up is now bringing in younger crowds.
Overall, the Madison pickleball community welcomes in any player of any skill level. All they need to do is show up and bring their own paddle.
While membership is encouraged, anyone can come to an open court session to play the sport and socialize.
Boston-based pickleballer Sarah Valentine was in town for the National Women's Music Festival in Middleton and decided to search around for local courts. Valentine has played in different cities in the U.S. and enjoys meeting new people from all over.
"They tell you all about their town. They tell you where to go eat. Unlike tennis, we have to find people and you set up your time and you play with those people. Pickleball is opening and welcoming," Valentine said.
For more information, click here to visit the Capital Area Pickleball Association's website.