Plane crashes in marshy area of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fond du Lac rescue teams responded to a plane crash in the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road in the Township of Waupun Saturday evening.
At 7:51 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center received a report about the plane crash. Shortly after the initial call, the pilot of the plane was able to call and give an updated location.
The plane was headed to EAA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin with two people when the engine lost power, forcing them to make an emergency landing in a marshy area.
Due to the difficult area of the crash location, the Alto Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department, and Waupun Fire Department had to use UTV's to locate the plane. Teams were able to rescue both people once the plane was located.
The plane sustained damage in one wing and the pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury. No further injuries to either person were reported.
The crash is still under investigation.