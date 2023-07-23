Plane crashes in marshy area of Fond du Lac

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fond du Lac rescue teams responded to a plane crash in the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road in the Township of Waupun Saturday evening. 

At 7:51 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center received a report about the plane crash. Shortly after the initial call, the pilot of the plane was able to call and give an updated location. 

The plane was headed to EAA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin with two people when the engine lost power, forcing them to make an emergency landing in a marshy area.  

Due to the difficult area of the crash location, the Alto Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department, and Waupun Fire Department had to use UTV's to locate the plane. Teams were able to rescue both people once the plane was located. 

The plane sustained damage in one wing and the pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury. No further injuries to either person were reported. 

The crash is still under investigation.

