Police arrest man suspected of robbing Janesville convenience store

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a convenience store.
According to an incident report from the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a convenience store on the 1800 block of Beloit Avenue at 1 p.m. Tuesday following a report of armed robbery. A man, later identified as Kevin Rolseth, came into the store with a shotgun, demanded money and drove away in a Subaru car.
Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot on nearby Dupont Drive and arrested Rolseth on pending charges for armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. Rolseth is currently in custody at the Rock County Jail.