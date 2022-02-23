 Skip to main content
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Janesville convenience store

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a convenience store.

According to an incident report from the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a convenience store on the 1800 block of Beloit Avenue at 1 p.m. Tuesday following a report of armed robbery. A man, later identified as Kevin Rolseth, came into the store with a shotgun, demanded money and drove away in a Subaru car.

Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot on nearby Dupont Drive and arrested Rolseth on pending charges for armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. Rolseth is currently in custody at the Rock County Jail.

