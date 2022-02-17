Police respond to string of shootings across Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a span of nearly four hours, four separate shots fired incidents were reported by police.
Incident #1:
Madison Police say the first happened Wednesday night around 8:40 p.m. near the 3500 block of Strauble Street.
Police say the victim was cut off on the road by a white Mercedes. Shots were fired at the victim, one shot hitting his car and another hitting an unoccupied vehicle. The victim tried to get away, but the suspect continued to follow him until they turned off on a side street. The victim was not injured.
Incident #2:
The second happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday near the 3000 block of Todd Drive.
Police say multiple people called 911 about hearing several gunshots outside and someone driving away from the area.
Officers say they didn't find any damage to homes or vehicles and there were no reports of anyone injured.
Incident #3:
The third happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of South Park Street.
Police say multiple people called 911 about hearing gunshots. Witnesses told officers they saw a vehicle leaving the area after those shots were fired. Police say they checked the area and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been hit by at least one round.
There were no damage to homes and no injuries were reported. Police say they did find shell casings from two different caliber firearms.
Incident #4:
The fourth and final incident happened early Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m. near the 1200 block of Colby Street.
Like the previous incidents, police say multiple people called 911 about hearing gunshots in the area.
Officers say they found several shell casings in the 700 block of Olin Street near the intersection of Whittier Street. Police say there was no damage to homes or vehicles and no one was injured.
Call police if you have information about any of these incidents.
This is a developing story, we will update when more information becomes available.