Prosecution expected to wrap case against Chandler Halderson Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prosecution testimony in the Chandler Halderson double homicide trial continues.
Halderson is accused of killing and dismembering his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, after he initially reported them as missing in July.
After a week of testimony, prosecutors say they expect to wrap up their case against Chandler Halderson Wednesday.
Then, public defenders Catherine Dorl and Crystal Vera have the opportunity to present their side before going into closing arguments. Closing arguments are expected to happen as soon as Thursday.