Pulaski man arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officer in January 6 Capitol riot

ASHLAND (WKOW) -- Law enforcement arrested a Pulaski man in Ashland Wednesday on charges of assaulting an officer during the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Riley Kasper, 23, is charged in the District of Columbia for assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and other related offenses.
Per court documents, on the afternoon of January 6 at approximately 1:50, Kasper sprayed officers with an aerosol can of what officials believe was pepper spray while officers tried to secure the Capitol building. Later that day on social media, Kasper said he "pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home."
He also claimed that "it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol." He also said officers "start running for cover" when he charged at them and that he found spraying officers with pepper spray "satisfying."
More than 775 people have now been charged in the January 6 riot. Kasper is set to make his initial appearance in the Western District of Wisconsin federal court Thursday.