Report: Madison has lowest metropolitan unemployment rate in US

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- New data released Wednesday morning from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows Madison was tied for the lowest metropolitan unemployment rate in the country in the month of February.
Madison's and Ames, Iowa's, unemployment rates were 1.9%.
A White House representative told 27 News, this data indicates Madison has all of the conditions for strong, economic growth.
"It means more paychecks in people's pockets, more money that they can go out and spend in the local community, supporting small businesses and other folks in the Madison area," deputy director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti said.
Appleton and Sheboygan, Wisconsin, as well as the following other cities had the next lowest unemployment rates in February at 2.0%, according to the BLS:
- Columbia, MO
- Decatur, AL
- Huntsville, AL
- Lincoln, NE
Ramamurti acknowledged this data means some employers are struggling to find workers.
"The President has been clear that the kind of labor market, the kind of job market that he wants to see is one where employers are competing for workers, rather than workers competing with each other for a handful of job opportunities," Ramamurti said. "When you have employers competing with each other, that's when you see wages go up, because employers know that they have to provide better wages and better benefits in order to attract people to take their job rather than some other job."