Michigan's Howard to be suspended for rest of regular season following postgame brawl, Gard fined

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Big Ten Conference confirmed that Howard would be suspended for five games Monday night, along with announcing a round of fines.
The Big Ten announced Howard will pay a $40,000 fine as well as serving a five-game suspension. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard will pay a $10,000 fine for his role in the fight, but will not be suspended.
Additionally, Michigan players Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate, as well as Wisconsin player Jacobi Neath, will each serve one-game suspensions.
ANN ARBOR (WKOW) -- After hitting a UW assistant coach during a heated argument after a basketball game Sunday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard will miss the rest of the regular season.
According to a tweet from Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wetzel, Michigan will suspend Howard for the next five games, taking up the remainder of the regular season.
The suspension came down after Howard hit UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the head after Michigan lost to the Badgers, 77-63, Sunday.
The conflict began when Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Howard began exchanging words in the handshake line, at which point players and coaches began crowding around them.
Neither UW nor the Big Ten Conference have announced any other suspensions due to the fight. The UW Police Department confirmed earlier Monday that nobody involved has interest in pressing charges.