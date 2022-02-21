Michigan's Howard to be suspended for rest of regular season following postgame brawl, Gard fined

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Occasional light freezing rain and sleet will develop this evening and continue into Tuesday, mixing with or changing over to snow. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions may develop overnight and continue on Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy light freezing rain was developing early this evening across west central into south central WI and moving to the north. Roads were becoming slippery in the Wisconsin Dells area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&