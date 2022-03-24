Report: Wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will not return to Green Bay, signs contract with Kansas City

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — After a surprise breakout from day three draft pick to one of the fastest receivers in football, former Packer Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be moving on.
According to a tweet from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, MVS signed a three-year deal worth up to $36 million with the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, just a day after the Chiefs pulled off another blockbuster this offseason by trading star wideout Tyreek Hill to Miami for five draft picks.
Valdes-Scantling will join former Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster as the Chiefs try to keep their offense stocked in a division that has suddenly morphed into a juggernaut. With Russell Wilson now on the Broncos, Davante Adams reunited with college quarterback Derek Carr on the Raiders and the Chargers trading for superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack to join Joey Bosa, the Chiefs need all the help they can get.
In his four seasons in Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling acquired a reputation as one of the NFL's most volatile deep threats, able to run by just about any defender put on him. However, he also acquired a reputation for inconsistent hands, often struggling with drops, and he was injured for much of the 2021-22 season.
For the Packers, their time to sign a premier talent off the free agent market is running out. The only premium players still available and in what could be considered their prime are Jarvis Landry and Will Fuller, who have struggled with injury history and a PED suspension, respectively. Green Bay could also look to some older talents, like Julio Jones and AJ Green, whose best days are behind them but may still have some gas left in the tank.
As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Packers have two receivers on the roster with substantial NFL experience in Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, as well as second-year player Amari Rodgers. Look for Green Bay to make a major push for wideout talent in this year's draft, where experts say as many as five receivers could go in the first round, where the Packers hold two picks.