'Research in the Rotunda' features UW System's best and brightest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Research findings from dozens of undergraduates across the UW System took center stage at the State Capitol Wednesday with the annual Research in the Rotunda event.
Students came with their advisors to present their work, with both lawmakers and members of the public welcome to see and ask questions about their findings. UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson was on scene to applaud their work.
"It is the very essence of the Wisconsin Idea, which holds that the university and its people are committed to helping the state of Wisconsin find solutions to the most pressing challenges, whether there be big or small," Thompson said.
This is the 18th year of Research in the Rotunda. It was called off in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.