Rhodes-Conway, Parisi unveil initial plan for new men's homeless shelter

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced plans for a new permanent men's homeless shelter Wednesday.
According to a joint news release from Rhodes-Conway and Parisi, Madison's first purpose-built homeless shelter has been in the works since early 2020. Traditionally, homeless services in Madison have relied on space in church basements in downtown Madison, but COVID-19 safety standards forced those spaces to close to the public.
The proposed shelter would be built at 1902 Bartillon Drive, located just off Stoughton Road on the north side of Madison. The city already owns the property, and the city and county have budgeted $9 million for the project.
“Today is a new day in Madison’s approach to homeless services,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This site has access to amenities, including transit, but more importantly, it is large enough to build a facility that will provide safety, dignity and opportunity for people experiencing homelessness.”
From here, the proposal goes to the Common Council for final approval and establishing next steps. Construction could begin as soon as early 2023.
Additionally, the temporary men's shelter currently located at First Street is set to move to a new location on Zeier Road, with the First Street location set to be the home for the new Madison Public Market. That move is set to take place this summer.
“We’ve heard from the community for a long time that this is a priority. As we move forward we will continue doing everything we can to find more permanent stable housing for those experiencing housing insecurity," Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in the release.