Richland Center Police find body of reported missing person, no foul play suspected

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Police found the body of a missing person Sunday after an "observant citizen" reported seeing one outside a park.
According to a Facebook post from the Richland Center Police Department, officers responded to the Pine River Prairie area Sunday, just north of the Mill Pond Park. There, they found the body in tall grass off a walking path.
Police identified the body as a person reported missing in November 2021. An initial investigation did not find evidence of foul play, and police said there is no threat to the public at this time.
As of 5:20 p.m. Monday, police have not publicly identified the body.