Richland Center students continue protest in support of beloved teacher following contract non-renewal

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Groups of students in Richland Center continue to show support for a teacher being let go from the school district.
Citing legal reasons, the school board will not say why it's not renewing Mark Chambers' contract, and there have been several walk-outs and protests since the decision.
Today, students rallied outside the district administration office. One student told 27 News re-adjusting to school as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down won't be easy with Chambers gone.
"He's kind of like a rock for everyone to kind of lean on. And so I feel like with us coming back, back from COVID, and wanting normalcy, and not having masks anymore. This is kind of just like one little wrench to throw in it," student Ellie Falk said.
27 News is still investigating why Chambers' contract was not renewed. Richland Center police said he is not under investigation "for any reason."