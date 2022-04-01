Right lane closed on eastbound Beltline following single-car Monona crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities shut down the right lane of the eastbound Beltline after a single-car crash near the Monona Drive exit Friday morning.
According to Dane County Communications, the call reporting the crash first came in at 9:34 a.m. Friday. Monona police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene, although no injuries have been reported at this time.
Camera footage from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows traffic backed up more than a mile to West Broadway. As of 9:50 Friday there is no timeframe for the lane to reopen.