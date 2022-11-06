Rodgers picked off a career-high three times in 15-9 loss to Detroit

DETROIT (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers entered unfamiliar territory hoping to halt a four-game losing streak as they faced the Detroit Lions. The injury list grew as the game continued as eight players left the game.
For the first time in his career, Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions with two of those INT's coming in red zone territory.
The offense was held scoreless until the 4:53 mark in the third quarter vis the Allen Lazard touchdown reception. They failed to convert the two-point try to tie the game.
Matt LaFleur has never lost five in a row since taking over as head coach. The Packers return to Lambeau Field and will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.