Roundy's to hold job fair for new e-commerce positions

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- With online grocery shopping still a vital service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roundy's Supermarkets will hold an event to bring on 300 new e-commerce employees.
According to a news release from Roundy's spokesperson Janey Malcolm, the company will host a hiring event at all 106 stores January 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-applying online is available, but walk-ins will be accepted.
"Roundy’s e-Commerce business experienced significant growth during the pandemic and continues to accelerate and expand, becoming a business within a business. Customers love the convenience of on-line shopping and we are looking to hire additional e-Commerce associates to optimize our digital grocery offering,” Roundy's VP of Communications and Public Affairs James Hyland said in the release.
Roundy's is looking to hire both part-time and full-time employees to build out the growing e-commerce wing of the brand. New employees can start work as soon as three days after hiring.
Roundy's offers benefits such as including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay (third shift, Sundays, and holidays), tuition reimbursement up to $21k, competitive wages and benefits, and discounts on certain brands and services.