Run Madtown races will cause downtown road closures Saturday, Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) — Several streets will be closed in downtown Madison over the weekend because of Run Madtown races.
The 5K starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Racers start and end the race at the Library Mall.
The 10K and half marathon start at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Capitol Square. The race closes three and a half hours after the last runner crosses the start line.
Organizers don't list specific roads that are closed, but the full race courses are online.
Volunteers and police will be out on race days along the routes. Cars will be allowed through when there are gaps between runners. But, city officials encourage drivers to avoid the course if possible.
Some Metro busses will also be taking detours during the races.