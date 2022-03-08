Russell Wilson heading to Denver in blockbuster trade

DENVER (WKOW) — Despite missing out on Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback-hungry Denver Broncos will be content with another Wisconsin fan favorite.
Longtime Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson will head to Denver in a massive trade deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In return for their franchise quarterback, Seattle will receive defensive lineman Shelby Harris, former first-round quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.
Wilson's troubled relationship with the team that drafted him extends back to the 2021 offseason, when agent Mark Rodgers went so far as to give the Seahawks a list of four teams his client would welcome a trade to. Wilson insisted he had not requested a trade.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson's camp saw 2021-22 as a "make-or-break" season, and Seattle proceeded to finish 7-10. Wilson suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand, forcing him to miss games for the first time in his professional career. He came back ahead of schedule, but did not play well.
For the Seahawks, the trade signals a commitment to a rebuild after several years of declining play. For the Broncos, this is a major push to championship contention, although Wilson may not even be the best quarterback in his new division, with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert to contend with.
This fall will be the first time Wilson has played in the NFL without wearing a Seahawks uniform. Seattle drafted him in the third round in 2012 and he immediately turned into a breakout star, winning one Super Bowl following the 2013 season and coming one yard short of a second in 2014.
Since then, Wilson has undeniably been one of the best quarterbacks in the league, even as the quality of the Seattle roster declined around him. In Denver, he’ll have one of the best young receiver tandems in the league in Jerry Jeudy and Cortland Sutton, as well as young, elite defensive talent in Bradley Chubb and Patrick Surtain II.