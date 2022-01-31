Second Harvest offering $200,000 in community-directed food equity grants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin announced a new round of grants Monday with the goal of increasing food equity across Madison.
According to a news release from Second Harvest spokesperson Kristopher Tazelaar, the foodbank will provide up to $200,000 in grants to area groups or organizations. The goal is to build strategies for distributing food throughout the city as needed to move food equity forward and address any nutritional needs.
“Everyone in our community should have equitable access to nutritious and culturally-significant food,” Second Harvest president/CEO Michelle Orge said in the release. “We’re excited to see and support the ideas that come from the groups and organizations who will apply for a grant. Their insights on how to increase food equity in our community will help us increase collaboration and strengthen our entire network”.
The grants can be a minimum of $2,500 or a maximum of $75,000. To apply, an organization must have the following to be considered:
- Eligible applicants are designated as a registered 501c3 -or-
- Organizations, mutual aid groups, collectives, and tribal organizations that are fiscally sponsored by a 501c3 non-profit
- Applications should support community(ies) within the 16 counties in the Second Harvest service area
- Efforts should be led by, or conducted in partnership with, racially diverse communities impacted by food insecurity
Grant applications will be open until 11:59 p.m. March 14. Funds will be awarded based on "the strength of the application's focus on equity and access." Grant funds must be used by June 2023.