Second person dead from March 31 Monona crash

MONONA (WKOW) -- A second passenger in a vehicle that crashed last week in Monona has died.
According to a news release from Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin, officials learned that the second passenger died over the weekend. The driver and a third passenger, a child, were not hurt in the crash, although the driver has since been arrested for OWI — 5th offense with a passenger under the age of 16.
The crash happened at 7:45 p.m. March 31, with officials responding to the scene at 7:45 p.m. By the time they arrived, the two adult passengers were in cardiac arrest, possibly due to an overdose. Two Good Samaritans, later identified as nurses, were attempting life-saving measures when emergency crews got to the scene.
Both passengers were transported to the hospital, where one died soon after the crash.
"I would like to thank the Officers, Dispatchers, Firefighters and EMS personnel who were assigned to this incident as well as the passersby who reacted quickly and safely to aide those in need," Austin said in the release.