Silver Alert canceled after Chippewa Falls man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities found David Smith safe Thursday afternoon, per the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WKOW) -- The Chippewa Falls Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen driving into Eau Claire County Thursday morning.
According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, David Leonard Smith was last seen traveling south on Highway 27 into Eau Claire County at 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning. He was driving a 2018 red Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate 123-ZZB. Leonard doesn't have a cell phone and is known to frequent Kwik Trip gas stations.
According to police, Leonard has previous incidents where he has gotten lost while driving and his location is unknown for hours before being located in other portions of the state.
David stands at 6'2", weighing 215 pounds with white hair, beard and mustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a tan shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the CFPD at 715-723-4424.