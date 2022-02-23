Silver Alert canceled after Iron County man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Hurley Police Department announced that Roman Gonshowrowski has been found safe as of Wednesday afternoon.
IRON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Hurley Police Department put out a Silver Alert Wednesday for a man who left his home in northern Wisconsin Tuesday night and has not been seen since.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Roman Gonshorowski left his home in Hurley at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it is unusual for Gonshorowski to be outside his home at night.
Gonshorowski stands 5'4", with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan winter jacket, driving a silver Jeep Compass with Wisconsin plates AEA8490.
Anyone with information on Gonshorowski's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hurley Police Department at 715-561-3544.