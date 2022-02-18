 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions from Burst of Snow and Blowing Snow
Late This Evening...

Moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers will diminish across
far southeast Wisconsin, in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva
areas through 10 pm CST this evening. Until then, the snow showers
will quickly drop the visibility to one quarter mile in the Racine
and Kenosha area with rapid accumulations of snow, up to 1.5".
This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

In addition, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and falling temperatures
through the 20s into the teens will cause blowing and drifting in
open areas as well as lingering snow covered and slippery roads
through the overnight.

Overnight commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph will continue to veer to the northwest late this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will continue to be
associated with a period of heavy snow showers that is moving
through southeast and south central Wisconsin late this evening.
A few gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible with the snow showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Silver Alert cancelled after missing Racine man found

  • Updated

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Racine Police Department confirmed that Robert Paul Dessart has been found as of Friday evening.

RACINE (WKOW) -- The Racine Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a man after he left his home Friday morning for an unknown destination.

According to the Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Robert Paul Dessart left his home on Roosevelt Avenue in Racine at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

He was in his black 2004 Honda CRV-EX, with Wisconsin plates 704-RDN. The car has a covered spare tire on the back and vehicle plates are from the VA. 

Dessart stand 5'7", with hazel eyes and white hair. He has a tattoo reading "DESS" on his left forearm and a bruise on the bridge of his nose. He was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, gray t-shirt, blue and green plaid pajama pants, white socks and blue tennis shoes with a white stripe.

Anyone with information on Dessart's whereabouts is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

Tags

Recommended for you