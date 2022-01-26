Silver Alert issued canceled after Illinois man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Alfredo Lara was found safe Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network
WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The Elk Grove Village Police Department in Illinois issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen around 1 a.m. in Kenosha Wednesday.
According to a Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Alfredo Lara was last seen driving a 2015 blue Ford Escape with Illinois plates A524544. Lara stands 5'10," weighing 200 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a condition that "places him in danger."
He was wearing a blue bomber jacket, a red sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes, and he was recently seen in the Carswell Avenue area in Elk Grove Village.
Anyone with information on Lara's whereabouts is asked to contact the Elk Grove Village Police Department at 847-357-4100.