Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WKOW) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning after a man left his home Monday and has not returned.
According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Donald Edward Webb was last seen leaving his home on County Hwy K in Chippewa Falls to go to a store. He was driving his 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado, Wisconsin plates FX4771.
Webb stands 6' tall, weighing 175 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and gray jacket, a t-shirt with suspenders and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Webb's whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact the Chippewa Falls Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700.