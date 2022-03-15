 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenfield woman

  • Updated
GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- The Greenfield Police Department released a Silver Alert for a woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Patricia Ashley-Goetsch was last seen on South 76th Street in Greenfield at 3:30 Tuesday. Authorities said she may be driving to Milwaukee or Summit, Mississippi.

Ashley-Goetsch was last seen wearing a red bandana, Green Bay Packers sweater, a green or blue winter jacket, blue jean capris and brown Ugg boots. She is 5'9", with brown eyes and brown hair, and she drives a blue 2017 Toyota Camry, Wisconsin plates 416-HPJ.

Anyone with information on Ashler-Goetch's whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

