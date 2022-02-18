 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Burst of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Affect Southern
Wisconsin...

Snow showers associated with a passing arctic cold front will
affect southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and early evening,
mainly between 5 pm CST and 8 pm CST. A burst of moderate to
briefly heavy snow may occur in the snow showers, quickly dropping
the visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile. This could result in a
quick snow accumulation of under an inch on untreated roads,
resulting in hazardous travel conditions and accidents.

Evening commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with snow
showers associated with the cold front that will move through
late this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Silver Alert issued for missing Racine man

  • Updated

RACINE (WKOW) -- The Racine Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a man after he left his home Friday morning for an unknown destination.

According to the Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Robert Paul Dessart left his home on Roosevelt Avenue in Racine at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

He was in his black 2004 Honda CRV-EX, with Wisconsin plates 704-RDN. The car has a covered spare tire on the back and vehicle plates are from the VA. 

Dessart stand 5'7", with hazel eyes and white hair. He has a tattoo reading "DESS" on his left forearm and a bruise on the bridge of his nose. He was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, gray t-shirt, blue and green plaid pajama pants, white socks and blue tennis shoes with a white stripe.

Anyone with information on Dessart's whereabouts is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.