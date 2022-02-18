Silver Alert issued for missing Racine man

RACINE (WKOW) -- The Racine Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a man after he left his home Friday morning for an unknown destination.
According to the Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Robert Paul Dessart left his home on Roosevelt Avenue in Racine at 7:15 a.m. Friday.
He was in his black 2004 Honda CRV-EX, with Wisconsin plates 704-RDN. The car has a covered spare tire on the back and vehicle plates are from the VA.
Dessart stand 5'7", with hazel eyes and white hair. He has a tattoo reading "DESS" on his left forearm and a bruise on the bridge of his nose. He was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, gray t-shirt, blue and green plaid pajama pants, white socks and blue tennis shoes with a white stripe.
Anyone with information on Dessart's whereabouts is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.