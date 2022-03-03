Silver Alert issued for missing Richland County man last seen Monday

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department issued a Silver Alert for a man who has not been seen since leaving a club in Viroqua Monday evening.
According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Francis Johnston left his home on February 28 to go to a doctor's appointment. From there, he went to the Eagles Club in Viroqua, leaving at around 5 p.m. He has not been seen since.
Johnston's wife, Lisa, told 27 News that this absence is not in character for him, and she said he may have hit his head while playing a pull tab machine at the club.
Johnston stands 6'4" and weighs 250 pounds, with long gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a plaid short-sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and a gray and black cloth jacket. His right foot was in a black open-toed walking boot, and his left foot was in a brown loafer.
He drives a 1992 brown Cadillac Brougham, Wisconsin plates 3HRT0UR.
Anyone with information on Johnston's whereabouts is asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff's Department at 608-647-2106.