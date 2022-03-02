 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Silver Alert issued for missing Walworth County man

  • Updated
Raymond Demara.png

MUKWONAGO (WKOW) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Department put out a Silver Alert Wednesday evening after a man failed to return home from dropping off his daughter.

According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Raymond Demara dropped his daughter off at a daycare program at a Mukwonago Pick n Save at 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was supposed to return to his home outside East Troy but failed to return.

His card was charged at a Mobil station in Elkhorn at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Demara was later seen in the Waukesha area around 4:30 p.m.

Demara is 5'8, weighing 165 pounds with white hair and beard as well as brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Carhartt sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and Green Bay Packers Crocs.

He drives a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla, with Wisconsin plates ALP5085. Anyone with information on Demara's whereabouts is asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Department at 262-741-4400. 