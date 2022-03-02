Silver Alert issued for missing Walworth County man

MUKWONAGO (WKOW) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Department put out a Silver Alert Wednesday evening after a man failed to return home from dropping off his daughter.
According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Raymond Demara dropped his daughter off at a daycare program at a Mukwonago Pick n Save at 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was supposed to return to his home outside East Troy but failed to return.
His card was charged at a Mobil station in Elkhorn at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Demara was later seen in the Waukesha area around 4:30 p.m.
Demara is 5'8, weighing 165 pounds with white hair and beard as well as brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Carhartt sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and Green Bay Packers Crocs.
He drives a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla, with Wisconsin plates ALP5085. Anyone with information on Demara's whereabouts is asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Department at 262-741-4400.