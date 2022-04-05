Single tickets go on sale Thursday for Hamilton at Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) — Two and a half years after Hamilton's last performances in Madison, the Overture Center is set to release tickets for the acclaimed musical's return.
According to a news release from Overture spokesperson Shari Gasper, Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop story of the life of America's first treasury secretary is set to return to Madison this August. Single tickets for these shows, running from August 9 to August 21, go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m.
“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Madison engagement should be made through overture.org," Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said in the release.
Each individual account may buy up to eight tickets, with prices ranging from $49 to $199 with some premium seats available for $249. There will be 40 seats up for a lottery for each performance, and lottery entries cost $10.
Hamilton is one of the most acclaimed musicals in history, holding 11 Tony awards, eight Drama Desk awards, seven Olivier awards, three Sydney Theatre awards, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and special recognition from the Kennedy Center Honors.