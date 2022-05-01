Six former Badgers sign undrafted free agent contracts

(WKOW) -- Along with the four drafted Badgers, six more will head to the NFL signing undrafted free agent deals with teams across the league.
Receiver duo Danny Davis III and Kendric Pryor are also league-bound. Pryor will head to the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Davis won't be too far from Madison signing with the Green Bay Packers.
First team All-Big Ten linebacker Jack Sanborn will stay close to his Chicagoland home signing with the Chicago Bears.
Cornerback Caesar Williams will join the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Sticking with the NFC West, safety Scott Nelson inked a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Former walk-on and All-Big Ten lineman Josh Seltzner announced he and the Indianapolis Colts reached a deal.