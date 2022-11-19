Snow showers expected again Saturday

Another cold front is expected once again Saturday afternoon dropping temperatures to their lowest of the season.
An area of snow showers will be possible along the cold front coming in from Minnesota. The best chance to see these pockets of snow will be from Madison North through the Dells. Accumulations will be less than one inch.
Timing of the snow will be in the afternoon and early evening before clearing overnight.
Lows Sunday morning will drop into the single digits and could get close to zero in the northern part of the viewing area near the Dells.
Highs Sunday will warm up into the upper 20s to low 30sd starting to melt the snow a bit.