Source: Jim Leonhard to stay at Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jim Leonhard will return to the University of Wisconsin's coaching staff for the 2023-2024 season, a source told 27 News.
Leonhard had been serving as the Badgers' Interim Head Coach since October 2, when Paul Chryst was fired. He led the Badgers to a 4-3 record with wins over Northwestern, Purdue, Maryland and Nebraska.
He was a candidate to become the permanent head coach but lost out on the job to Luke Fickell.
Leonhard has been with the Badgers since 2016, when he became the defensive backs coach. The next year, he also took on the role of defensive coordinator.
From 2017-2022, the Badgers defense has emerged as one of the best in the nation. Wisconsin ranks fifth in scoring defense, first in total defense, third in rushing defense, second in pass efficiency defense and first in opponent third down conversions.
It's not yet clear what role Leonhard will fill on Fickell's coaching staff.
Leonhard is a Wisconsinite through and through. The former Badgers safety arrived on campus in 2001 as a walk-on and left four years later as a 3-time first team All-American.