State dismisses charge against Middleton man who hit grandmother with car door

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prosecutors dismissed charges against a Middleton man Friday after investigation could not prove any criminal action in the case.
Thomas Wilke, 27, was charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon in December after hitting his grandmother, Susan Wilke, with a car door while backing up. Susan Wilke hit her head in the fall, later dying from her injuries.
According to court records obtained by 27 News, Assistant District Attorney Awais Khaleel's motion to dismiss the charge was granted. The motion to dismiss states the DA's Office has met with the Medical Examiner's Office and law enforcement to discuss evidence and findings.
"The State no longer believe we can prove Mr. Wilke engaged in criminal conduct that resulted in the death of Ms. Susan Wilke. Consequently, criminal prosecution is not appropriate at this time," Khaleel said in the written motion to dismiss.
Wilke told investigators he had thought the vehicle was in drive and mistakenly put it in reverse. At his initial court hearing in December, Wilke's attorney said the evidence in the case pointed to an accident, and the state's investigation found a lack of criminality in the incident.